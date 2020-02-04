The clock is ticking, and the deadline to enter HGTV’s Home Town Takeover competition is just days away. By Friday, Feb. 7, Wagoner will have its name on the list of communities for show producers to consider for their national program.
An all-out effort to promote the community moved into high gear Saturday when dozens gathered downtown at Miranda’s Cake House to design promotional posters and shoot video for the Wagoner entry.
Lifelong resident Paula Templeton was one of those with marker in hand, putting her thoughts on poster board. She, like others, really wants to see Wagoner be chosen as the national contest winner.
“Wagoner is a special place with a lot of giving and caring people. You can see it when we have fundraisers or when someone falls on hard times. It’s truly a hometown,” Templeton said. “For this many people to show up today to promote our town means they care and want to see Wagoner improved.”
“Even with newcomers, there are enough people here who want to see the history of our town look good and to make more people want to come,” she continued. “However we can get funds to do that, they are willing to put out the effort. That’s what it is all about. I love this town!”
Samantha Call, who serves with the Downtown Wagoner Corporation, smiled as she put sparkly tinsel around one of the many posters she designed for a Saturday promotional shoot.
“When I think of Wagoner I think of community, so when this many people show up for an event like this, it solidifies my thoughts of Wagoner,” Call said. “It makes me really happy to see some young adults in Wagoner get involved with some from our older generations as well. That’s what we were hoping for.
“When you think of community spirit, Wagoner has it hands down!”
Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kristen Mallett said she loved seeing community residents come together Saturday to work for one cause.
“You don’t see that much anymore as people have different visions,” Mallett said. “It’s incredible when people put their differences aside and join together united.”
The chamber director said several residents have contacted her office as to what information to include in their nomination letters and/or videos and how to submit them.
“Marvin and Ashley Brown with Skyward Advertising, LLC are helping us put together a professional quality video – not only for this project, but for content to promote Wagoner going forward,” she said.
While there was some discussion about an organized effort in Coweta to enter the HGTV contest, one never came about. However, there are those in the community who are throwing their support toward Wagoner’s effort to win.
Among them is 4 Tons of Blessings owner Misty Edwards.
“As a member of the Coweta Downtown Activities Committee, I would love to encourage my hometown to support the City of Wagoner in its efforts to win the HGTV Home Town Takeover,” Edwards said. “After losing much of their downtown areas to devastating fires, they deserve to win this makeover.”
“I hope the citizens of Coweta will join me in voting for our very deserving neighbors across the river and help them restore their town,” she added.
The deadline for all submissions for HGTV’s Home Town Takeover contest is Friday, Feb. 7. To learn more, go to https://hgtvhometowntakeover.com.