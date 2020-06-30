Out of an abundance of caution due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the 54th annual Porter Peach Festival has been cancelled, officials announced Tuesday night.
Alan Parnell made the announcement after meetings and considering the state of the current pandemic.
“We decided it was best for the community to cancel the Porter Peach Festival,” Parnell said.
Parnell added that one part of the annual festival, the champion peach auction, will still go on.
“We will have a virtual auction on the champion peaches,” Parnell added. “The money we make (from the auction) is put back into the community.”
Parnell did not refer to it exactly, but Tuesday's statewide virus numbers hit 585 and may have forced Peach officials' decision. That’s the highest one day total since the COVID-19 has been tracked since early March.
“It disappointing and a big blow to our community,” Parnell said of the decision. “It (the Peach Festival) makes a lot of money for community and clubs for the entire year.
“It’s bad, but considering the time we are in, it’s the best decision.”
The 54th Peach Festival was scheduled to take place July 16-18.
The August County Fair is still on, but there will be changes on the indoor side of the event.