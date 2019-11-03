The Wagoner County Conservation District will hold its annual Informational Meeting Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant.
Guest speakers will be Jake Boyett, soil scientist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Amy Seiger, soil health coordinator with the Oklahoma Conservation Commission. Their main topics of discussion will be soil health and pollinators.
District Manager Rhonda D. Bowman said information will also be shared regarding Farm Bill programs.
Dinner will be provided.
All interested parties are invited to attend. for more information, call Bowman at 918-485-4747, ext. 3.