Consolidated Communications joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce on July 3.
While the company is local, it is connected to a longtime national corporation.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., doing business as Consolidated Communications, is a broadband and business communications provider headquartered in Mattoon, Ill.
The company provides data, internet, voice, managed and hosted, cloud and IT services to business customers and internet, television, phone and home security services to residential customers.
With 36,000 fiber route miles, it is a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., serving customers in 23 states.
Even though the company headquarters are in Illinois, there are still many in this division with area ties. Employees Jason Goodnight and Dustin Lockwood are Wagoner residents.
The company has been providing phone service to Chouteau for many years and recently added fiber optic lines down Highway 69 to southwest Muskogee. They also service Cedar Crest and Peggs.
Consolidated has also helped Tahlequah businesses with internet connections in 2016.
The goal is to provide fiber optics to businesses first with other expanding options down the road for residential customers, according to Area Manager Goodnight.