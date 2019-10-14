Kingdom Life Tabernacle Church in Porter will host a fall revival/annual convention Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20 and all area residents are invited to attend.
Services are planned Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Lloyd Willhite bringing the message.
Meals will be served at the church, including a continental breakfast, a main meal after the morning service and a meal after the night service.
Kingdom Life Tabernacle is located at 130 N. Main. For more information, call Matt at 918-671-2590 or Micki Willard at 918-760-0883.