Corey Hensley will be in concert at the Wagoner Civic Center on July 27 beginning at 5 p.m., in a show sponsored by Kingdom Ministries.
Bluegrass fans remember Hensley for his time with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, where he played bass and sang for four years. Now, he has his own bluegrass and bluegrass Gospel group.
The Heart Land Express and The Henderson Family will also perform on the card with Hensley.
This concert is a fundraiser for Kingdom Ministries’ “Love in Action Program” and admission is free. There will be a love offering taken at the show.
For more information, contact Clayton Moore at 918-864-3773 or claytonmoore89@gmail.com.