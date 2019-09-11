Two new activities are coming to the 45th Annual Fall Festival! One involves tossing corn bags and the other involves flowing water and rubber duck zoo animals.
On Friday, Sept. 13, Coweta Cornhole will host a Singles Cornhole Tournament at the corner of Broadway and Pecan near City Hall. Check-in starts at 6 p.m. and bags will fly at 7 p.m.
Entry fee is $10 per person and the winner is guaranteed a $100 cash prize. The more entries there are, the more prizes will be available.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, the inaugural Zoo Derby will commence in front of the grandstand stage down a makeshift river.
Ducks are $5 each, six for $25, 12 for $50 or 25 for $100 and may be purchased at the Downtown Activities Committee booth on the north end of the grandstand.
Proceeds will help with downtown beautification projects.
First place payout is 25 percent of the pot while the second and third place payouts are 15 percent and 10 percent respectively.
Be a part of the fun!