Among the many items on the July 6 City of Wagoner monthly council meeting agenda was a one line item for possible action.
That line item was under Development Services to hire Scott Hayes as City Planner.
Whether Hayes will be approved by the council will take place after the deadline to build the July 8 Wagoner Couny American-Tribune newspaper.
By the time you see this, the result of Hayes’ hiring will be posted online at www.wagonercountyat.com.
If approved, Hayes will replace Taylor Tannehill who took a job with the City of Tahlequah. Tannehill’s last day was July 2.