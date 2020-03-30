The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners approved to help the Wagoner County Emergency Management to receive an extra $20,000 to purchase more personal protective equipment (PPE) during the regular Monday meeting.
The Emergency Management account had some money available, but it was not nearly enough to support the idea of getting everyone PPEs. The equipment is needed as protection of the COVID-19 virus.
In other action:
• A zoning change was approved from AG to CG for Robert L. Farmer. The nine-acre tract will be developed for light retail and office space.
• Approved retiring Wagoner Emergency Search and Rescue dog, Max, due to declining health.
• The board made no new changes to the COVID-19 pandemic for the county. Commissioner James Hanning said they will continue to follow the outbreak and make changes as deemed necessary.