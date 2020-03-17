The Wagoner County Board of Commissioners took the first step to putting together an emergency declaration during a special meeting held in Courtroom No. 1 of the Wagoner County Courthouse on Tuesday.
The idea was to get ahead of the expected economic hardship that may come with the Coronavirus (COVID -19) that is going around.
The actual legal wording needed to get the resolution ready for the Monday, March 23 regular meeting was put into motion.
Members of the Sheriff’s Department, Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp, Judge John David Luton and Wagoner County Extension Director Alan Parnell were in attendance to help guide the commissioners.
“This has to go through the County Emergency Management,” said Commissioner Tim Kelley.
Commissioner James Hanning added, “We are taking unusual measures now (and not waiting for the virus to spread).
Hanning was trying to help pay for the cleaning equipment and salaries that may be affected by a long term closing of the courthouse.
Judge Doug Kirkley announced on Monday, March 15 that the courthouse would be closed for 30 days beginning March 16. Only people with specific appointments to see someone would be allowed inside. The courthouse also has restricted entry, but is not closed.
“This is unprecedented,” Hanning added. “If we wait to have a crisis to act, it will be too late. This is a unique from the past (declarations like a flood or tornado).”
Judge Luton added that some emergency court cases will still be heard like protective orders, child custody or others.
The motion to draw up and declare an emergency was passed. It will be finished with a resolution at the next regular meeting on Monday at 9 a.m.
Kelley also added that the commissioners’ office (outside the courthouse) should have the same restriction as the courthouse. It was discussed about putting a sign on the door on how to contact them by phone and not allow people to just walk in.
Thorp said that needed to be looked into.
“We can come up with something like that quickly,” Thorp said.
Parnell said, “We’ve got a lot of (business) people scared. We’re all facing critical times.”
Hanning summed it up this way. “We will have this meeting on Monday or sooner, if needed.”