The TSET Healthy Living Program serving Wagoner County has ended as of June 30.
When the TSET HLP 2.0 Request for Proposal was released there were several grant component changes. Wagoner County was listed as a non-priority county meaning our chances of being awarded were slim, according to Johnna Sue Blair, who served as Wellness Coordinator for the county health department.
“I am fortunate to be able to continue working with Wagoner County Health Department. My duties will change but my commitment to improving health is strong!” Blair said
Using the Robert Woods Johnson Health Outcomes Overall Rank for Oklahoma in 2015 (the beginning of TSET HLP) Wagoner County was No. 16; in 2019 Wagoner County is No. 6.
“Adult smoking decreased by 22.7%, and adults are 6% more physically active,” Blair said. “After several discussions with our Regional Director the decision was made to not reapply. Writing for a grant of this caliber is a lot of work and takes a tremendous amount of time. I could not see where this effort was worth the chances of receiving the 2.0 grant.”
Wagoner County made tremendous improvements in policy and environment for the health of our families and neighbors. There have been numerous supporters and champions that contributed to the success of Wagoner County’s TSET Healthy Living Program (2015-2020) and the TSET Communities of Excellence in Tobacco Control grant (2009-2014).
Blair listed the following accomplishments:
• ALL Wagoner County schools adopted 24/7 tobacco-free campus policies before the state law was passed; followed by adopting vape-free policies before state law.
• Coweta, Okay, Porter and Wagoner adopted ordinances on tobacco and vape free municipal property and prevention of nicotine addiction among youth.
• Being a member of the City of Wagoner’s 20-year comprehensive plan steering committee. The final plan included healthy living directives in almost every element.
• Committee member for the City of Wagoner Downtown Streetscape Project Phase 1-Transportation Alternative Program.
• City of Coweta adopted a Resolution supporting healthy food policies to improve access to healthy and nutritious food.
• Assisting several businesses and community organizations in adopting/implementing tobacco-free and wellness policies.
• Students Working Against Tobacco, this past year changed their name to Student Wellness Action Team, in Coweta Junior High, Porter Middle and High School and Wagoner Middle and High School.
• Wagoner Middle School garden and orchard of 40 trees.
• Porter SWAT presented at the town council meeting on why being tobacco-free was important.
• Coweta SWAT morning announcement tobacco facts quiz show.
• Assisting with retail tobacco compliance checks.
• Porter Schools being awarded TSET Healthy Schools Incentive Grants totaling $26,000
• City of Wagoner being awarded TSET Healthy Community Incentive Grant for $10,000.