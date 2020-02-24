It was a banner weekend at the Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show Feb. 20-22 when dozens of youth showcased their livestock projects at the county fairgrounds in Coweta.
Due to press deadlines, the show results in their entirety, along with photos of the grand champion and reserve grand champion award winners, will be published in the March 4 edition. We will have them live online at www.wagonercountyat.com as soon as they are compiled.
In the meantime, congratulations to all of this year’s exhibitors!
Representing Coweta 4-H and FFA were Kaylor Anderson, Afton Becker, Kiley Beller, Baylee Belt, Roxie Brown, Layne Chapman, Mia Cole, Ashton Conner, Beau Conner, Caden Conner, Lily Conner, Dalton Cross and Jaylynn Cross.
Others include Tyler Davis, Dalton Deweese, Kayla Deweese, Reagan Dobbins, Kaylee Dodson, Alyssa Dunfield, Jaxton Edwards, Joleigh Fleetwood, Kaden Golden, Dax Hale, Tehya Hale, Lindy Haner, Addie Hansen and Brayden Hansen.
Also, Cooper Harmon, Jacey Harp, Jentrie Harp, Olivia Harrington, Kayden Herd, Sierra Holmes, Walker Holmes, Scarlett Horner, Brooke Kilgore, Linsey Kilgore, Brent Krumsiek, Chad Lawson and Lane McKinney.
In addition, Logan McKinney, Jason McNamee, Karley McNamee, Bryleigh Milligan, Bryce Milligan, Hannah Moore, Tristyn Nelson, Loyd Pearson, Brody Peck, Jaylynn Peck, Justin Peck, Cloe Penny, Kaylyn Pool, Gracie Rains and Meghan Randall.
Others include Ryder Ratliff, Bayley Roberts, Mia Schauffler, Rebel Schultz, Hank Searcy, Hailey Secrest, Melanie Shaw, Ryan Shaw, Sierra Shipman, Ashton Skinner, Aubrey Skinner, Rustin Smith and Jacob Stutzman.
Also, Jordan Swift, Steven Swift, Averie Theodore, Kaylie Treat, Rusty Treat, Coltin Turner, Casey Valladao, Adyson Van Holt, Hayden Van Holt, Addison Waller, Stetson Webb, Dalton Weber, Saylor Weber, Kaitlynn Withers and Melanie Zeimet.
Representing Porter 4-H and FFA were Kenley Ball, Hayley Bobbitt, Brittany Brandon, Kate Buckmaster, Molly Buckmaster Will Buckmaster, Seth Campbell, Caydien Carlton, Cash Cole, Kenli Cole, Shelbi Cole, Addison Criner, Cash Criner, Tracy Criner, Jax Davis, Hailey Fletcher, Mason Francis, Alanna Gonzales, Asher Gonzales and Colt Gray.
Others include Karlie Guinn, Kendall Guinn, Wyatt Hunter, Creed Kilgore, Maggie Kirkley, Wyatt Kirkley, Trenton Lang, Audrey McBride, Madison McKinney, Jesse Reeves, Andrea Rush, Blayton Rush, Kelcie Rush, Rylie Rush, Gabby Todd, Garrett Todd, McKinzee Todd, John White and Miley Yochum.