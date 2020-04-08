Hallways in the Wagoner County Courthouse are eerily quiet these days as the facility remains closed to the public (with rare exception) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet while patrons stay away, County Clerk Lori Hendricks assures staff continues to work daily to make sure county functions continue efficiently.
“At the courthouse we are here working with physical distancing and have taken additional steps should we have to work remotely,” Hendricks explained. “Land records are still needed to support financial institutions and people are buying and selling property. We’ve extended online filing and people are doing things by mail. That is business as usual.”
“People still have to pay their taxes and we need to get tax rolls out,” she continued. “We are working on a protest period for those wanting to go before the evaluation board and it’s all going on over the phone.”
Hendricks said purchasing will never close as roads still need to be fixed and medical supplies and food must be purchased for the jail on a daily basis.
Regardless of being closed to the public, Hendricks said the courthouse maintenance staff works diligently to make sure everything is properly disinfected.
As a cost-saving measure, portions of the courthouse that are not in use are in the dark.
“Everyone is working extra hard and you do not see that,” the county clerk noted.
Hendricks also applauded the work of all responding agencies including area police and fire departments, those who dispatch for them and, in particular, the sheriff’s department and Wagoner County Emergency Management.
“There are so many people who are complaining and they do not realize what a huge undertaking this is with all of the information we receive,” Hendricks commented. “Even in my office, we get constant updates and you have to weed through it and make sure there’s not something new we need to communicate with people. I am impressed with how everyone has pulled together.”
She acknowledged it is a stressful time.
“Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood gets updates from the state, FEMA, the White House and through conference calls from the Office of Emergency Management and State Health Department. He coordinates all that information to disseminate to the agencies affected,” Hendricks noted. “He also coordinates with our 14 fire departments, the health department and municipal police departments.”
The county clerk reminded that the local Emergency Planning Commission is comprised not only of Wagoner County fire departments and police departments, but also the school districts and local businesses.
“In the event of something like this pandemic or another disaster, there must be a coordinated response to disseminate information and coordinate efforts to get protective equipment,” she noted. “Obviously the hospital is a priority, but we also do not want to put our first responders at risk. Every time they respond to a call, they do not know if the person they are responding to has been infected or exposed. We have to make sure those responders have protective equipment.”
Hendricks encourages all Wagoner County residents to keep everyone in their prayers for their health and endurance to keep going.
“People are just working a lot of overtime. They need supernatural endurance and they need our prayers,” she said. “It is stressful, tiring and exhausting and we need to pray that they are protected.”