COVID-19 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ’s)
MARCH 19 UPDATES:
SHOULD WE CONSIDER MARCH 24 - APRIL 6 VIRTUAL SCHOOL DAYS?
No, these days will not be considered Virtual School Days.
WHEN SCHOOL IS CLOSED, WILL WE CONTINUE TO HAVE ATHLETICS AND
FINE ARTS ACTIVITIES?
No, if WPS is closed due to the potential spread of COVID-19, all activities in athletics and fine arts will be cancelled during this time period. All practices, rehearsals and contests will be cancelled as well. The purpose of a full closure (quarantine) is to stop the spread of infection through social distancing.
WHEN WPS CLOSES SCHOOL UNTIL APRIL 6th, DO WE HAVE TO MAKE THE TIME UP?
This decision will ultimately be made by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE). The state leadership will determine the time to be made up and how that will occur. At this time, there has not been any decisions made regarding the extension of the school year.
WILL STUDENTS CONTINUE TO RECEIVE INSTRUCTION DURING A SCHOOL THE CLOSURE?
No, WPS has been given the instruction to not provide instruction for all students K-12.
However we do encourage students to continue learning content from various websites
and/or log in to their Study Island account.
DO CERTIFIED TEACHERS REPORT TO WORK?
No. Certified staff, under state law, will continue to be paid during an emergency
shutdown of public schools. At this time there is no need for certified staff to come to
the buildings other than to gather your personal belongings.
ARE THERE LOCATIONS FOR STUDENTS TO GET FOOD?
Yes, beginning Tuesday, March 24 meals will be provided to those 18 and under
at three (3) different school sites from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. The following school sites have
been selected:
1. Ellington Elementary School
2. Teague Elementary School
3. Central Elementary School
The school district will provide curbside service at these sites from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00
a.m. for combination breakfast & lunch. Children should be present to receive a meal
and only one meal per child will be provided.
We will provide “Grab and Go” meals only. Since we are only providing curbside
service, a staff member will be available to hand your child their meal while you are still in your car.
Furthermore, WPS will run vans/suburbans to additional locations for meal pick up by students. These meals will also be “Grab and Go” as well. We will be at the following
locations from 8:30 - 11:00 a.m.: Toppers Fire Department parking lot, Whitehorn Cove Fire and Rescue parking lot, White building 200 feet east of Ginny’s Log Cabin Grocery on 690 Road, Elk’s Lodge located at 33604 Longbay Road in the parking lot.
If you as a child or a parent are not able to make it to a location for meals, please email
Teri Hoffman at thoffman@wagonerps.org (or call your school’s secretary) your address
and the number of children who need meals and we will deliver them to your residence.
WHAT ABOUT COLLEGE CONCURRENT CLASSES?
Students should check with their colleges as many have gone to an online platform for
the remainder of the year. Should you have concerns or questions, please contact Mrs.
Ginger Luna, High School Counselor, by email at gluna@wagonerps.org .
IS THE SCHOOL DISTRICT CLEANING THE BUILDINGS AND BUSES FOR COVID-19?
Yes, Wagoner Public Schools purchased Clorox Total 360 machines last year. These
machines do not spray clorox bleach, they are produced by the Clorox company. These
machines spray a fine mist, which contains a chemical that kills bacteria and viruses
(flu). These disinfectant machines are used in all school sites and school buses. The
chemicals for disinfecting all spaces were specified by the Center for Disease Control.
HOW CAN YOUR CHILD STAY ENGAGED IN THEIR LEARNING?
We are encouraging our students to stay instructionally engaged in their learning while out of school.
OSDE Website: Testing Portal – Online Practice Tests (3rd - 8th Grades)
Study Island: K-12 and is aligned to state standards. PBS Learning, Mysteryscience.com. Several National Museums and Performing Arts are showing events online
DOES THE SCHOOL DISTRICT NEED VOLUNTEERS TO HELP DELIVER OR SERVE FOOD?
No, WPS is grateful for the many requests from our community to assist and volunteer.
Given that the CDC is recommending that everyone practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of infection, we will be utilizing our current certified food handlers to cover this service.
WILL SUPPORT EMPLOYEES BE PAID DURING THE SCHOOL CLOSURE.
It is our intention to provide avenues for support staff to receive their paychecks. Many
support staff are considered critical path employees and will be working on-site or
remotely from home. As we move further into the month of April, we will have more
guidance from state and federal governments regarding school closures.
Support employees are encouraged to be proactive and stay in contact with their
supervisors for all additional information regarding work expectations.
INFORMATION SEEMS TO CHANGE SO QUICKLY, HOW CAN I BEST STAY INFORMED?
Follow WPS on our social media platforms: Facebook and our website.
Check our website for the latest additions.
Add Oklahoma State Department of Health (OKSH) and The Center for Disease Control
(CDC) to your favorites on your computer or phone.
WHAT IS WAGONER PUBLIC SCHOOLS DOING TO UNDERSTAND COVID-19?
The health and safety of our students and staff are the top priority at Wagoner Public
Schools. District administration is working closely with state and local health officials to
stay abreast of all current information regarding the threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Although there are no known cases in Wagoner County, we are receiving status
updates by our local health department.
WILL I BE NOTIFIED IF THERE IS A CASE OF COVID-19 IN MY CHILD’S SCHOOL?
Yes, Wagoner Public Schools will notify parents as soon as we are officially notified of any confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or campus staff member through our automated notification system.
HOW DOES CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) SPREAD?
There is currently no vaccine to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. More specifically, COVID -19 can spread among people that are in close contact (within 6 feet) of one another or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
HOW CAN I PROTECT MYSELF AND MY FAMILY FROM GETTING THIS VIRUS?
There are basic steps recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. They are as follows:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you
have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick; put distance between yourself and other people (6 feet or more).
Cover coughs and sneezes with tissue and immediately throw away the tissue. If you don’t have a tissue, cover your mouth with the inside of your elbow.
Stay home if you are sick.