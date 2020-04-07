Since Oklahoma towns and cities fund their local governments through sales tax, Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones is not only watching out for the safety of residents, but the situation the COVID-19 virus has put the city in financially.
With restaurants partially shutdown due to the governor’s mandate to close places where 10 or people can gather due to the virus, businesses have seen income fall.
There is curbside pick-up at most eateries, but a quick survey showed business was still lagging behind.
Mayor Jones knows that if business is down, so is the sales tax.
When asked about a city rainy day fund like the state government has, Mayor Jones said:
“Actually, we do. Our budget is presented to the state and a balanced budget. We do have rainy day funds. We also have the public works side and that’s another revenue stream.”
Wagoner is lucky in that respect. Since it owns the public works, there is revenue that is not slowed by the restrictions from the virus like restaurants are.
Places like Walmart and Quik-Trip also continue to pay sales tax with limited slow down in sales. Walmart may even be doing more business when you include the run on toilet paper, rice, pasta and other canned goods.
“Our worry is (electrical) cutoffs. We still have to pay the electric bill (if citizens can’t),” Mayor Jones said. “I am more concerned about that. We buy power from GRDA. They won’t cut us off, but we would accumulate debt.”
The mayor gave an example of what might happen if the pandemic went on for months and citizens were unable to pay utility costs. The GRDA bill for electricity could reach $1 million and put an unplanned burden on the city.
Predicting what will happen is tough.
“This is a pandemic,” Mayor Jones said. “It is changing every day.”
Mayor Jones did point out some good news. The supply chains for services are holding up. People are driving here in search of items that might not normally check Wagoner out.
The Wagoner Community Hospital is facing the same challenges as every other health care facility in the country. Some items are in short supply. Recently, some Wagoner Public Schools sites donated hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to the hospital.
When asked if Wagoner could invoke more stringent rules during this medical crisis, Mayor Jones said:
“We’re statutory and we go by state laws. I can’t do something that trumps state law.”
Mayor Jones added that he participated in a conference call with Governor Kevin Stitt and other mayors recently.
“When we asked about a business that does not comply (with limiting people inside to 10 or less), the attorney general said, it was a misdemeanor and to issue a citation.”
Mayor Jones added, “All I can do is encourage people to listen to the CDC and take it (COVID-19 precautions) seriously.”
What about the future?
“Can we open the swimming pool or have a Fourth of July celebration?” he said. “I get so much data and the experts say it will peak in April.
“We are looking for guidance from the state on the virus. If they don’t act, we can’t enforce it. The local governments are always the ones who have to figure it out.”
Governor Stitt called the legislature back on the COVID-19 issue on Monday, April 6.
In the meantime, hand washing, limiting outside activity to essential trips and social distancing should continue to be practiced.