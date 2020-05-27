What better way to honor Coweta’s emergency service providers than by participating in the 15th annual Coweta Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive.
This year’s blood drive sponsored by the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be held Thursday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Broadmore, 102 N. Broadway in Coweta.
OBI officials say those who participate will help provide the blood needed to save local lives, like those that fire and law enforcement staffs rescue.
This year, however, there is added incentive to donate.
“This year will be very special with regards to donor benefits,” said OBI Blood Program Consultant Lucy Laird. “All donors (age 18 and over) will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test with their donation along with their Boots & Badges t-shirt and choice of one ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.”
OBI officials note the antibody test has not been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.
Appointments are needed to participate and CDC recommendations will be followed.
“Coweta first responders see first-hand the daily need for blood at hospitals and air ambulances when those they rescue require life-saving treatment,’’ said John Armitage, M.D., OBI CEO and president. “We can’t say enough about the service they provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available to save those whom they have risked their lives to rescue.”
All area residents age 16 and older who meet weight requirements (parent permission required for 16-year-old donors) are invited to donate. Organizers say there is a friendly competition between the police and fire departments, therefore anyone who donates can designate their “gift of life” for one department or the other.
To make a donation appointment, call 877-340-8777 or go to obi.org.