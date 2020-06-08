The City of Coweta is hosting a mobile antibody testing site Wednesday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Elementary, 303 N. Broadway. The screenings for COVID-19 antibodies will be offered by Genesis Renewal.
Those taking advantage of the offer should bring their insurance card (if insured) and a current ID to get the screening for no out-of-pocket cost. Testing is also available for those without insurance.
Testing will be done via a simple, one-sample blood draw test. Results are usually available within 72-96 hours.
Genesis Renewal officials say all results are confidential. For more information, contact the company at www.genesisrenewal.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/genesisrenewwal.