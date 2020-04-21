The number of positive cases of COVID-19 and deaths associated with the virus has increased in Wagoner County over the past 24 hours.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there are currently 112 positive cases in the county and 12 deaths recorded. Those numbers are up from Monday when there were 108 positive cases and eight deaths.
OSDH officials report there are 49 people in Wagoner County who have recovered from the virus compared to 45 just 24 hours ago.
Statewide, there are 2,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 164 total deaths in the state.
A total of 21 deaths have been reported statewide between April 14-19, including five in the past 24 hours. Among those 21 are four in Wagoner County – a female in the 50-64 age group and two males and one female in the 65 and older age group.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 reports for Wagoner County communities:
- Coweta – 53 positive cases, 7 deaths, 11 recoveries. Of these numbers, 50 positive cases (39 residents, 11 staff) and 2 deaths are from Coweta Manor Nursing Home.
- Wagoner – 29 positive cases, 4 deaths, 15 recoveries.
- Porter – 2 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 recovery.
Reports from nearby communities:
- Broken Arrow – 87 positive cases, 8 deaths, 65 recoveries.
- Haskell – 5 positive cases, 0 deaths, 5 recoveries.
- Fort Gibson – 6 positive cases, 1 death, 3 recoveries.
- Muskogee – 13 positive cases, 2 deaths, 7 recoveries.
- Tahlequah – 20 positive cases, 1 death, 13 recoveries