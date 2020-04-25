Thirteen residents of Wagoner County have now died from the COVID-19 virus, according to numbers released Saturday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. That number reflects one more death recorded by Coweta Manor Nursing Home in Coweta.
To date, the county has 114 positive cases (+2) and 13 deaths (+1) on record. A total of 58 people (+2) have recovered from the virus. Numbers in parentheses indicate increases from the previous report.
The following is a Saturday breakdown of COVID-19 reports for Wagoner County communities:
- Coweta – 53 positive cases (no change), 8 deaths (+1), 17 recoveries (no change). Of these numbers, 51 positive cases (39 residents, 12 staff – no change) and 7 deaths (+1) are from Coweta Manor Nursing Home.
- Wagoner – 29 positive cases (no change), 4 deaths (no change) and 16 recoveries (+1).
- Porter – 2 positive cases, 0 deaths, 1 recovery (no changes).
Statewide, there are now 3,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 72 cases from numbers reported on Thursday, and 194 total deaths in the state, up from 188.
Reports from nearby communities:
- Broken Arrow – 98 positive cases (+7), 9 deaths (+1), 72 recoveries (+3).
- Haskell – 5 positive cases, 0 deaths, 5 recoveries (no change).
- Fort Gibson – 6 positive cases, 1 death, 3 recoveries (no change).
- Muskogee – 13 positive cases (no change), 3 deaths (no change), 9 recoveries (+1).
- Tahlequah – 21 positive cases (+1), 1 death (no change), 116 recoveries (+2).