Some positive news relating to COVID-19 in Wagoner County has been reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Only one new case of the virus has been recorded here in the past 24 hours.
To date, 165 positive cases have been reported in the county since the outbreak began. Of that number, 134 people have recovered from the illness. That is an increase of two from numbers reported on Thursday.
In all, 17 Wagoner County residents have died from the virus.
Statewide, 222 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to bring the total to 7,848 since March. Of that number, 6,391 (+128) have recovered from the virus.
The numbers of deaths to the virus statewide stands at 359 after two new deaths were reported in Thursday numbers. Those deaths occurred in Muskogee County and Comanche County. Both were men in the 65 and older category.
The following is the most recent breakdown of reports from Wagoner County communities and those in the immediate area:
- Coweta – 65 cases, 51 (+1) recoveries, 12 deaths.
- Wagoner – 43 cases, 38 recoveries, 4 deaths (no change).
- Broken Arrow – 203 (+7) cases, 145 recoveries, 11 deaths. Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County where numbers are also recorded.
- Catoosa - 7 cases, 7 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 3 cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Hulbert – 3 cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Haskell – 6 cases, 6 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Muskogee – 50 (+1) cases, 30 (+9) recoveries, 6 deaths (+1).