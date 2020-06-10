All budget projects for business or home are always a “take a best guess” approach to future earnings and expenses.
City Superintendent Dwayne Elam may never be involved in a bigger guess-timating project than he was May 28 with the current budget process for the City of Wagoner or the Wagoner Public Works Authority.
It is budget season for all city governments, but with the havoc created by the COVID-19 virus, predicting the future is made doubly tough.
Since Oklahoma towns and cities live and die off sales tax revenue for funding and some other sources of income, the current pandemic has shut off that sales tax stream for almost three months.
Sure, the Phase 3 guidelines have opened up some business activity, but the virus’ effect on budgets will not be known completely for a few weeks.
“This was one of the toughest budgets I’ve had to wrap my head around,” Elam said to open the meeting. “There are no cost of living or rate adjustments in the budget … we just don’t know what sales are going to do.”
There were numbers tossed around that sales tax would be down 13 percent. That downward estimate was figured into the revenue side of the budget to give the City of Wagoner somewhat of a starting point.
The total budget for revenue was figured at $5,604,273 for the coming fiscal year. Last year’s revenue was $5,839,342.
Elam went through highlighted portions of the budget with only some items allowed for increase.
In the final workup, the City of Wagoner is expected to have $5,617,017 in expenses for a fund balance of minus-$12,744.
The Wagoner Public Works Authority’s budget is in slightly better shape. It is expected to generate $13,434,437 in revenue and finish with a positive fund balance of $40,287.
Again, all this is subject to change. If the local economy comes roaring back, then the budget can be changed to absorb the extra income or make cuts to keep the ledger in balance should sales tax revenue drop further.
Only time will tell.