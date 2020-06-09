Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Wagoner County, according to June 9 numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. To date, 158 residents have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.
Of that number, 132 (+1) people have recovered from the illness and 17 people (no change) have died.
Statewide, 158 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to bring the total to 7,363 since March. Of that number, 6,073 have recovered from the virus.
The numbers of deaths to the virus statewide stands at 353 after five new deaths were reported in Tuesday numbers. Those deaths occurred in Oklahoma County (female 65 and older), Tulsa County (female 50-64), Cleveland County (male 65 and older), Muskogee County (female 65 and older) and Nowata County (male 18-35).
The following is the most recent breakdown of reports from Wagoner County communities and those in the immediate area:
- Coweta – 65 cases, 50 recoveries, 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 43 cases, 38 recoveries, 4 deaths (no change)
- Broken Arrow – 183 (+4) cases, 144 recoveries (+3), 11 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County where numbers are also recorded.
- Catoosa - 7 cases, 7 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 3 cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Hulbert – 3 cases, 1 recovery, 0 deaths (no change).
- Haskell – 6 cases, 6 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Muskogee – 48 (+3) cases, 16 (+1) recoveries, 5 deaths.