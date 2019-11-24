Coweta High School’s academic team closed out its regular season Thursday, Nov. 14 with an eight-team tournament in Wagoner.
Coach Les Kern said the Tigers finished their regular season with a 5-12 record against Cascia Hall, Glenpool, Wagoner, Caney Valley, Preston, Hilldale and Oologah in a perennially strong conference boasting multiple state champions.
Chandler Edwards led the team in scoring by answering 73 toss-up questions. He was ranked as fourth high individual in the overall conference standings.
In addition, Edwards tallied another 10 correct responses during the District competition against Tahlequah and Edison.
Junior Madison Goeppinger answered 24 questions during the season.
Kern said seniors Tyler Voyles, Bethany Watkins, JayLynn Cross and John Posey also contributed points for the team this season.
The varsity Tigers will compete in the 5A Area Tournament scheduled in January 2020. The competition will be held in McAlester and Coweta is looking to earn a berth to the state tournament next February.
Coweta’s junior varsity squad competed in its season-ending tournament at Cascia Hall on Monday, Nov. 18. The all-sophomore team is led by Clint Morgan (44 correct answers), Zach Glasgow (30), Avery Johnson (19), Jacob Bliss (4) and Sean Anderson (2).
Kern said the JV competitors finished the regular season with an 11-4 record. They are coached by Ariel Albright with the CHS science department.
“They look to be a formidable group in their junior and senior campaigns,” Kern noted.