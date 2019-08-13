The Coweta Alumni Association is gearing up to hold its annual golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Woods Golf Club in Coweta.
Registration for the four-person scramble is at 7 a.m. and tee time is 8 a.m.
Cost to participate is $50 per person or $200 per team. Proceeds will go toward college scholarships for Coweta High School seniors. Light snacks will be provided before the tournament.
All Former CHS alumni are among those invited and encouraged to participate.
For more information, to sign up and play or to sponsor a hole ($50), call The Woods Golf Club at 918-486-3117 or call Bryan Hughes at 918-693-4270.