Coweta EMS crews responded to a medical call in rural Coweta on July 28 only to have their ambulance stolen while they were helping a patient.
Around 5:15 a.m. Wagoner County deputies were dispatched to where the ambulance was located a short time later in the 24400 block of E. 116th St. S. Coweta Police also responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, it was determined that Ravynn D. Teague, 26, was at the residence during the medical call and took the ambulance. She drove away and parked the unit a block away from the scene. The ambulance was not damaged.
Teague was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center where she is being held on a $20,000 bond.