As the 2019-2020 school year comes to a close, Coweta High School art instructor Shelley Self has added an impressive honor to her portfolio. She has received the 2020 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence in secondary teaching from the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
The award was to be presented during the 34th annual Academic Awards Banquet on May 16, which has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, a 30-minute tribute to award winning students and educators is planned Saturday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 1 at 3:30 p.m. on OETA Public Television.
“When we learned that our Academic Awards Banquet would need to be canceled, we immediately began seeking creative ways to give our honorees the statewide recognition and honor they deserve,” said Emily Stratton, executive director of the foundation.
The Coweta educator will be honored at the banquet in 2021.
Self has taught with Coweta Public Schools for 28 years. She teaches Color and Design, Clay One, Clay Two, Art I, Pre-AP Art and AP Art to 82 students in 9th through 12th grades.
She said it is quite an honor to be nominated for the award by her peers.
“I am excited because there are a lot of good teachers in this state,” Self said. “What I like about this award is the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence believes it is important to shine a light on public education. “
“I don’t think we value the gift of public education, but I take my role very seriously as an art educator,” she continued. “I want my kids to excel and we can do it in a small town.”
Self said as a role model, she wants her students to push themselves to excel and do the best they can.
While she doesn’t expect them all to be artists, she does expect them to appreciate and have enough passion for the arts that it carries over into other things.
“I am still working at my craft and hopefully making impressions on students and helping them to learn,” she said. “There is importance in curiosity, and I want the kids to be curious to explore and discover.
“In here (class) they have to experience it. It’s hands on every day and they have to make decisions that are good, bad or indifferent. They are also learning and will grow with that process.”
Self allows students to showcase their talents in many ways, including through the Unsung Heroes initiative, window painting, face painting and Family Glaze Night. This past Christmas, the CHS Art Club created Christmas ornaments for the national tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Self is the recipient of numerous teaching honors, including Oklahoma Art Educator of the Year and the Milken National Educator Award. Many of her former students have gone on to become artists, art educators and arts advocates.