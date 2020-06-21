A trio of graduates with the Coweta Class of 2020 has earned year-end accolades for their performance in the art classroom. Alexis Barrett, Melissa Angel and Madison Hansen have received the State Superintendent’s Awards for Arts Excellence.
The local honorees studied AP Art & Design at Coweta High under the leadership of instructor Shelley Self. They submitted portfolios for consideration to win the highest accolade by the State of Oklahoma.
Barrett’s winning artwork is entitled “Searching” and Angel’s artwork is entitled “Flight of the Bumblebee”. Hanson’s art is titled “Grassie”.
“Each young lady is very talented in her own way,” Self said, calling them “rising stars from the Class of 2020”.
“Alexis was Art Club president and did many community activities while Madison held down a job but helped whenever she could,” the instructor noted. “Melissa is multi-talented in that she also was a member of the Coweta Band.”
A total of 157 Oklahoma Students were honored with Arts Excellence awards this year. Awards were given in band, dance, drama/theater, instrumental music, piano, visual arts and vocal music.
“By studying and pursuing the arts, these students are equipping themselves with a well-rounded education needed in this fast-paced world of technological advances and innovation,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “Student creativity will be an integral part of Oklahoma’s creative growth. I am extremely proud of these young men and women, and I encourage their schools and communities to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Chris Barber, chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education, said the State Superintendent’s Awards for Arts Excellence honor those who exemplify arts excellence.
“The award shows recipients that their hard work, passion, creativity and expression are valued components of our communities and culture,” Barber said.
Coweta High School has had at least one art student receive the State Superintendent’s Art Excellence Award every year since 2008. Previous winners in recent years were Skylar Fuser and Monte Dunham.