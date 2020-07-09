For the past two decades, Coweta Assembly has been helping Coweta area children get ready to go back to school by providing essential supplies they will need in the classroom. This year will be no different.
The church’s 20th annual Back 2 School Event will be held Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. and will be a drive-thru school supply pickup only. There will be no clothing distribution or haircuts this year.
“Our heart is still to help parents with the costs of back-to-school for their children as we know that can sometimes be considerable, said Coweta Assembly Office Manager Mari Horn. “The school supply packs may not include everything needed on the school supply lists; however, we are hoping it gives parents a good start and that it blesses them during the unprecedented year we have experienced as a community together.”
Those attending the event are asked to not line up until 1 p.m. That will enable the parking lot to clear out following the morning church service.
“Participants will drive through in their cars and we will hand supply packs through the window or load them in their cars,” Horn explained. “We will also supply a shoe voucher for them to get a pair of new shoes at the Coweta Oddfellows Lodge behind the Dollar General Store. IOOF is supplying us with a limited number of vouchers and they will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.”
Access to the church will be through the east entrance off of Highway 51. The line will go around the church campus and participants will drive into the portico from the west for pick up. Watch for directional signs.
“We are really glad we can still do this program. It’s needed, especially this year,” Horn said.
For more information, call Horn at 918-486-3110 and dial 0.