Freshly prepared spaghetti with all the fixings will be served Thursday, March 5 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta when the Coweta Band Boosters host their annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser.
The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited. A meal of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert will be offered. General seating cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
A very limited number of full service tables for eight remain available. These are $150 each and may be reserved by calling Kurt Cardwell at 918-694-0050 or sending notice/payment online at www.cowetabands.com. Deadline for registration is Wednesday, March 4.
Guests will be entertained by Coweta’s award winning jazz band ensembles. They are also invited to browse through and make bids on a wide array of silent auction items.
Band Booster President Kurt Cardwell said the annual spaghetti dinner is the organization’s second largest fundraiser of the year behind the Fall Festival Pie Auction. All proceeds go into the band program’s general fund for operational expenses.