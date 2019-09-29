The Coweta Tiger Pride Band is the 2019 Bands of America Arizona Regional Champion. The competition was held Saturday, Sept. 28 at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz.
The only band from Oklahoma, Coweta also captured Outstanding Visual Effects and Outstanding General Effects captions in the competition finals. The Tiger Pride scored a 75.8 to best the field of 10 finalist bands.
The announcement was made at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Oklahoma time.
Earlier in the preliminaries, the Tiger Pride was named Class 2A Champion, with a sweep of Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual Effects and Outstanding General Effects captions. There were 21 competing bands.
Keep watching for a complete BOA Regional summary with comments.