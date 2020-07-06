The City of Coweta, in the midst of the ongoing public health emergency, is making $5,000 in city funds available to help those individuals who have been affected by pandemic.
These funds are designed to be a lifeline for helping those who may be struggling to pay utility costs. Applications will be accepted from July 1 to July 31, 2020.
Applications are available from Community Action Resource and Development (CARD), at 107 S. Broadway. Funds will be provided in the form of a voucher that can be presented to the utility company as payment for an account, whether or not that utility bill is for a City of Coweta-owned utility.
Eligible utilities are water/sewer/trash, electric, and natural gas/propane.
Who is eligible to apply?
• Applicants must be residents of the City of Coweta
• The utility voucher requested must be for a residential service in Coweta for a residence that the applicant owns or is renting
• Limit of $100/household/month
• Vouchers limited to necessary utilities, i.e. water/sewer/trash, electric and natural gas/propane
CARD will review applications against the eligibility requirements, approve those applications that meet the requirements, and disburse vouchers to approved applicants.