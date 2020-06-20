COVID-19 has taken a toll on the local blood supply. However, with the support of the Coweta Police and Fire Departments, Coweta Chamber of Commerce and The Broadmore, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is starting to recover a supply for patients.
At the 15th Annual Coweta Boots & Badges Blood Drive held on June 4, 79 potential donors including 22 first-time contributors, signed up to donate. From those donors, 69 units of blood were collected.
OBI Blood Program Consultant Lucy Laird said up to 207 people will be helped as a result of their “gift of life”. Blood types collected include A+ (22 pints), A- (4), B+ (2), B- (1), AB+ (2), O+ (29) and O- (8). A total of six power donations were collected.
“On behalf of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, we sincerely appreciate every ounce of support from everyone in Coweta who helped make this blood drive possible,” Laird said. “Thank you for keeping the local blood supply ready for patients’ needs.”