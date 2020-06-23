A Family Freedom Day celebration for area families and kids is planned Saturday, June 27 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Yvette’s Gifts & Events and Sweet Home Café and Bakery. The businesses are located at 423 S. Broadway in Coweta.
Business owner Yvette Ellis said the celebration will include activities for the kids, freedom tattoos, a rabbit petting area and concessions.
Around 8:15 p.m. a display of fountain fireworks donated by Great Scott Fireworks will take place. None of the displays will be over 15 feet high.
Ellis said she came up with the idea to have the celebration after the Coweta Patriotic Festival was cancelled. She said this is one way for small businesses to do something for the community.
Those who wish to attend should park at Coweta City Hall or in the downtown Broadway District and walk the short distance to the celebration. She encouraged residents to bring their lawn chairs and blankets.