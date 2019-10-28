A Coweta business gave out handmade cutting boards and table top wine bottle holders for free recently at a banquet at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club on Oct. 19.
The Winkles Woodworks & East Chestnut Antiques did this good work for a specific reason: The owner is a member of the 1969 Edison High School graduating class. These wooden items were donated to commemorate its 50th reunion.
That owner is Tom Widmar.
Widmar’s business at 119 E. Chestnut has been around since the mid-1980s. The company has a simple philosophy.
“We sell fine antiques and custom woodwork directly to the public from our original location,” the website said.
Doing things well or making something old valuable again is what Widmar is all about.
Widmar not only attended Edison in midtown Tulsa, but followed his dad, Al Widmar, into a professional baseball career.
Al pitched for the St. Louis Browns and was the pitching coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tom’s mother, Betty, was active in the Tulsa Women’s Bowling Association and served as an officer for years.
Tom pitched in high school and at the University of Tulsa. He compiled a 37-1 career mark at TU in the early 1970s.
His pro career was short from 1973-77 in the Milwaukee Brewers A, AA and AAA farm teams.
He even played briefly for the Mexico City Tigers, but contracted typhoid fever in Mexico and decided to end his baseball career.
Widmar could spend more time with his family and continue a hobby his dad practiced in the off-season — woodworking.
“My father did woodworking in the off-season. I enjoyed watching and helping him,” he said to a reporter some years ago.
Widmar learned his lessons well in pitching and woodworking from his father. The items left for classmates at the Edison reunion were first rate and quality workmanship.
The biggest challenge, he once said, was getting people to drive to Coweta.
“But, those who want to make the drive will save money,” he assured.
Some of Widmar’s clients have included Neiman Marcus, Zebco and Hobby Lobby.
For questions about the business, call 918-486-5022.