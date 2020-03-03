Rick’s Place in rural Coweta will take on a Mardi Gras theme Friday, March 6 when the Coweta Chamber of Commerce gathers for its annual Awards Banquet.
A capacity crowd will be on hand as the chamber honors four individuals and a local business for their contributions to the organization and the community.
Kevin Hefley will be presented with the Citizen of the Year award while DASON Fire and Water Restoration, Inc. will be presented with the Business of the Year award.
April Vaughn will receive the Ruthe Harp Chamber Volunteer of the Year honor while Justin Richards will receive the Community Volunteer of the Year award.
Dr. Mark Harwood will be honored with the Dr. Shawn Lee Leadership Award.
Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said a mix and mingle complete with hors d’oeuvres will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
Throughout the evening, guests are invited to browse through a wide assortment of auction items donated by local merchants and individuals. A live auction is also planned and includes such items as a week-long getaway to Grand Lake and a full page of advertising in the Wagoner County American-Tribune.
Complete coverage of Friday’s banquet and festivities will appear online at www.wagonercountyat.com and in next week’s print edition.