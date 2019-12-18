A little more than a year ago, Miranda and Kyle Lee of Broken Arrow invested in downtown Coweta by opening a new business. The Herbalife distributors opened Coweta Nutrition at 116 N. Broadway to create a healthy, active community through proper nutrition.
Earlier this month, the Lees joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We have been distributors for three and a half years working out of a shop in Bixby,” Miranda Lee explained. “What drew us to Coweta is this is a town that needed something like this. Growth downtown has been really good, and there are a lot more stores and activities that are drawing people down here.”
Coweta Nutrition is essentially a smoothie shop, offering nutrition that the body often doesn’t get. Lee said all shakes have 21 vitamins and minerals not found in regular food.
“It’s just another option that Coweta does not have. If someone is looking for a healthy option, this would be it,” she noted. “If people are trying to lose weight, this is the place to come. You can lose weight, gain muscle and gain extra energy.
“People trust their health to us. They’ve seen the results with us so they know it works.”
Coweta Nutrition offers shakes, teas and coffee and the Lees say there are literally thousands of flavor combinations.
While the business does not have a delivery service, they do accept call-in or text orders for customers who are in a hurry.
“We have joined the Chamber to get the word out that we are here,” Lee said. “We want to attend different Chamber events and be more involved with the community.”
The Lees are the sole owners/employees of Coweta Nutrition. However, they have three distributors including Kenzi Taylor, Desiree Martin and Julie Robeck.
Coweta’s newest Chamber member is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information or to place a pick-up order, call 918-853-3239.