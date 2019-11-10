A service line warranty program will be offered in Coweta in the new year after the city council approved a marketing agreement with Utility Service Partners at their Nov. 4 meeting.
Utility Service Partners provides warranty contracts to property owners in 38 states and over 600 municipalities. There are 16 Oklahoma communities participating in the program that is endorsed by the National League of Cities and Oklahoma Municipal League.
Availability of the program will be a plus for residents who have private utility lines that need repairs.
“Some of the residential properties in Coweta are reaching an age where private service utility lines may begin to show deterioration due to age and usage,” City Manager Roger Kolman said. “As these are private utility lines, the city is generally not able to assist in repairing line breaks. This leaves the burden on the property owner to pay the costs of repairs.”
According to Kolman, a way for property owners to avoid a large and often unexpected repair bill is to purchase extended warranty coverage for those utility lines.
A company representative told council they provide protection on external water lines, external sewer lines (including septic), in home plumbing and thawing of frozen external water lines. that are privately owned.
“When a resident has an issue with an external line, they call the city. Then the city has to say their private lines are not covered by the city. We want to make people aware of what their service line responsibilities are,” she said.
Utility Service Partners will dispatch local licensed professionals to do the work in order to keep as much money as possible here in the local economy.
The company representative said there are no service fees or deductibles.
She also assured they will only market by direct mail three times per calendar year. There will be no calling or door-to-door solicitations.
Coweta City Attorney Ron Cates was sure to note that the city is not involved in this private enterprise, just allowing it to be offered within the corporate city limits.
In other city news, community residents who utilize Vernon Cemetery in Coweta will soon see changes to the pavilion that offers cover for funerals during inclement weather.
The city council discussed a bid from Coweta Barn Company to make improvements to the facility at a cost not to exceed $19,000.
“This project has been coming for a while,” Kolman explained. “Unfortunately, the pavilion is open on all four sides and there is a hole in the roof now. The paint on the facility has also degraded over the years.”
The local business bid to sandblast the pavilion, paint it and install walls on three sides, making it more of a year-round venue. The plan called for the facility to be bricked three feet up from the ground.
After some discussion where members expressed they thought the bid was high, council voted 5-0 to do a continuance on the issue and try to get another bid on the project.