Residents who are served by the municipal water plant in Coweta have received letters notifying them of a violation for disinfection bi-products in the water.
At the January Coweta Public Works meeting, Public Works Director Wes Richter said water samples are turned in quarterly. A violation occurred when the bi-products level totaled .069 – slightly higher than the .06 maximum limit.
“We have implemented several changes at the plant to bring that number down and we are below the maximum now, but it’s not good enough to get us out of mailing a letter,” Richter told authority members. “With everything we are doing now and the steps we are taking, there should not be any more of these letters.”
Richter said several other communities and rural water districts have had the same issues in recent months due to flooding and heavy rainfall in 2019.
“Chlorine kills bacteria and viruses that make people sick, but if the water is aged or if there are more microorganisms in it, they start attaching to the chlorine and that raises the number,” Richter explained.
The PWA director said a new chemical company is being used and the city’s numbers at the plant have dropped quite a bit.
“From the plant to the distribution, we’re working on that now,” he noted, saying officials are working on a program to get more turnover in the water tower so it is not older water sitting there.
“It is safe to drink – it is not going to make you sick,” Richter assured.
Council member Naomi Hogue said to her, the city’s water supply is “the best it’s been from what it was in the past.”
City Manager Roger Kolman said it’s the city’s job to be in compliance, and it is trial and error to fix these kinds of things.
“Our water tower, like all those designed and built at that time, fills and drains from the same line at the bottom of the tank. It saves you money when you build the tank, but the water at the top of the tower never turns over,” he explained. “Wes and his crew are working on plans to draw down the tower so we can have fresh water on the top and the aging water comes out first.
“We are trying to find ways to turn the tower over more often,” Kolman continued. “We’re doing all the right things to get there. Wes and the crew at the plant have a good hand on it and I have every confidence in them.”
During the city council meeting, council members accepted the infrastructure improvements for Stonebrook Subdivision, located on the northwest corner of 285th E. Ave. and 151st St.
Councilors also approved for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to select the qualified engineering consultant to perform routine local government bridge safety inspections for the city.
In other business, council adopted a resolution to support an application for grant funding for sanitary sewer service along the south side of Highway 51 to support a new campus for Indian Capital Technology Center. The campus is proposed just west of the Koweta Indian Health Facility.