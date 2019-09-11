Classmates from the Coweta Class of 1960 are reminded to make plans to attend their annual reunion breakfast this weekend during Fall Festival.
Breakfast will be held at Mark’s Place in the Oak Grove Center Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 a.m. The meal is dutch treat and classmates will spend time visiting up until parade time at 9 a.m.
Any former Coweta students who attended classes with the Class of ’60 is invited and encouraged to attend.
For more information, call Wilma Holmes at 918-486-4882 or Shirley Denton at 918-486-2411.