The Coweta Industrial Development Authority (CIDA) is launching a Small Business Economic Recovery Program called Coweta Coming Together for Business.
It will assist small businesses that have been negatively impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic through a grant based on a portion of the sales tax generated by that business from January 1-December 31, 2019. Applicants will be notified by email informing them if they have been approved or denied, and the amount granted.
Funding is capped at a total program amount of $30,000 and grant amount of $3,000 per business. Grants will consist of one cent of the three cents of sales tax the City collects.
The program is open to all businesses that meet the following criteria:
1. Business must be located within Coweta city limits.
2. Must be a non-home-based, for-profit business, not owned by a larger corporation.
3. Employ less than 20 Full Time Employees or FTE nationwide, whether direct or affiliated.
4. Must generate sales tax in the City of Coweta. The grant amount will be limited to 1 penny of the sales taxes generated by the business from January 1 to December 31, 2019.
5. Be an official Oklahoma business registered with the State of Oklahoma in some capacity.
6. Be in good standing with the City of Coweta and State of Oklahoma regarding sales tax, utilities, etc.
7. Pledge to provide proof of paid allowed expenses within 30 days of grant award.
8. Certify that grant funds will be utilized for allowed expenses for businesses in the city limits.
9. Agree that if a business that is awarded a grant does NOT generate sales tax in each of the months of July, Aug. and Sept. 2020, the grant becomes a loan and must be paid back within 12 months of award.
The Program is NOT open to the following businesses:
1. Businesses that have prospered or benefited directly from COVID-19.
2. Businesses recognized by federal guidelines to be engaged in illegal activities.
3. Non-Profits.
4. Agriculture businesses.
5. Non-sales-tax producing businesses. A separate program is being considered to assist those businesses, in funding becomes available at the state or federal level.
Selection Process: Program recipients will be selected based on the above eligibility requirements, their answers on the application, whether they have provided required attachments, and whether funding is still available.
The grant is intended to help defray expenses related to the closure and/or reopening (PPE, cleaning supplies, protection equipment, remodeling to achieve social distancing, etc.), fixed overhead costs such as rent or mortgage and utilities, and payroll due to the statewide emergency. Grants will be made in the form of one lump sum distribution to the recipient.
The maximum grant amount is $3,000 for any individual business, but funding levels will be based on sales tax historically generated, needs as defined on the application, and available funding in the program.
The program is being funded by the City of Coweta through the CIDA. City of Coweta elected officials, and City employees or their spouses are not eligible to apply.
Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received by a board of local business persons to be appointed by CIDA. Not all applicants are guaranteed to be funded.
Funds must be used to defray/reimburse allowable expenses outlined in the application, and a failure to do so will require a repayment of the rebate amount to CIDA. Additional information may be requested by the committee during the review process.
Applications can be obtained through the City of Coweta.