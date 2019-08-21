Residents living in the City of Coweta are invited to attend a public meeting Monday, Aug. 26 to discuss the 2030 Update to the community’s Comprehensive Plan. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at city hall.
The meeting will be spearheaded by Scott Bruce, representing the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG).
“I want to know how residents feel about Coweta and how interested they are in growth,” Bruce said. “My impression from early conversations is Cowetians are very happy living in a community where they don’t mind going to Tulsa or Broken Arrow for recreation, food and jobs. They are happy with the school district and like coming home to a residential environment.
“It appears at this point that Coweta is happy with that to a large extent. The growth pressure right now is mostly residential.”
The Comprehensive Plan tends to focus on land use and intensity of land use. At the meeting, participants will talk about existing conditions, demographics in history and give an overview of infrastructure programs.
Demographics discussion will include age, proportion male to female, housing prices, percentage of cost to income, transportation, schools and infrastructure.
Bruce said he will discuss how the city can provide for community growth and discuss goals for the future.
“Clearly the public is concerned about multi-family that is low income housing,” Bruce noted. “I want to get their impressions on what kind of multi-family housing or higher density housing they want — duplexes, four-plexes or six unit attached, either for rent or purchase. What are their concerns. We’ll talk about different housing types and what the preferences are.”
Bruce said the Aug. 26 meeting will be an information session only, however, it’s a joint meeting between the city council and planning commission. Although council members will be present, no action will be taken.
“This is for me to introduce them to the Comprehensive Plan, our efforts and schedule. We will talk about visioning and goals,” he added. “We’re supposed to have this done by July 2020 and we will have three places where the public can comment before the formal public hearings.”’
He said the point is to facilitate other discussion with the public, city staff, elected officials and appointed officials, all of whom will have equal opportunity to participate in the discussion.
Bruce said there is a lot of growth coming to Coweta.
“I see a lot of great growth along the highway, but downtown has huge opportunity and that needs to be realized,” he said.
“My goal is to set policy, vision and goals — it’s important,” Bruce continued. “I can’t rewrite zoning code regulations, but I will recommend that they are consistent and in conformance.”
Coweta’s current Comprehensive Plan was updated in 1994, and Bruce said it is time for a new plan.
“It was a good plan in 1994, but there was a highway overlay added in the early 2000s about what should happen along the highway,” he noted. “Our approach to comprehensive planning has changed and we have an opportunity to focus in on some of those things. The purpose of this meeting is to better understand who Coweta is in 2019-2020 and write it for the next 10 years.”