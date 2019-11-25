2019-11-27 wcat-coweta foundation

The Coweta Education Foundation pulled out its checkbook and gave grants to these teachers for use in the classroom. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

The Coweta Education Foundation has opened its checkbook to fund grants for the multiple class projects, materials and needs in order for teachers to do a better job in the classroom now and in the future.

The checks were presented at Central Elementary recently.

Here are the winning grants:

* Books For Central Elementary’s Books & Bingo Literacy Night

* Purchase Class Sets of 3 Different Books. Each Book Is A Different Genre To Use In The Class

* Purchase Books That Will Be Used To Help Youngest Level Readers Find Books — That They Will Have Success In Reading

* Purchase Research-Based Language Program Called “Expanding Expression Tool”

* Small Group Reading & Math Activities

* Continued School Membership To Starfall.com For Reading, Language Arts & Math * Software To Be Used Throughout The School For K, 1st, 2nd, & 3rd

* Four Different Classroom Sets Novels

* Document Camera To Allow A Hands On Lesson To Be Taught As A Whole Group * Lesson Instead Of Small Individual Groups

* Variety of Reading & Math Materials For Work Stations & Small Group Instruction

* Document Camera to Use In Conjunction With Smart Board

* Desktop Document Camera To Use With Smart Board & Biography Readers

* Three Sets Of Building Blocks & A Set Of Ten Building Plates

* Learning Materials & Flexible Seating

* Trucks, Magnetic Builders, Window Blocks, Magnetic Design Shapes, Hammering Kit, Puzzle Set, Mailbox, Graphing Tray, Magnetic Storytelling, etc.

* 3 Performances of Tulsa Opera’s Opera On Tour “Goldie B. Locks & The Three Singing Bears”

* Two Sets Of Rainbow Team BucketStack Games

* Variety Of Materials To Create Work Stations For Students To Work In Groups To Create Monotypes

* Classroom Set Of TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculators & Individual Graphing Calculator

* Classroom Set Of Calculators

* Purchase Calculators & Electronic Scales

* Class Set Of Hands-On Kits That Will Help Students Understand Feedback Mechanisms

* Turn Library Into 21st Century Learning Commons — Purchase Furniture

* Funding For Trade Books To Help 1st & 2nd Grade Students’ Reading Development

* Funding For Half The Cost Of WeVideo Subscription Service For All English Classes For A One Year Period.

* Big Book Stand To Hold Big Books That Are Included With The Wonders Reading Curriculum

* Non-Pitched Percussion Instruments & Supplemental Materials

* Purchase 32 Ollas (Clay Pots Used For Self-Irrigation) In A School Garden

* Fund 50% Of The Purchase Of BrainPop JR For All Central 3rd Grade Students To Use

* Purchase Paints & Paint Brushes Needed To Paint Murals On Central’s Community * Garden’s Butterfly House

* 10 MP3 Players, 10 Pair Of Headphones & iTunes Gift Card For $25

* Purchase 3 Document Cameras That Work With The Smartboard

* Purchase A Variety Of Math Materials For Small Group Instruction

* Purchase Lexia, A Reading Program That Is Programmed To Give Individual

* Students Help In Specific Areas In Which They Struggle

* Class Set Of New, Updated Hardcover Dictionaries For Language Art Classes

* Purchase Class Set Of 30 “The Lightning Theif” By Percy Jackson & The Olympians

* Let’s Talk Science — Purchase Supplies For Fun & Exciting Science Activities

* Variety Of Guided Play-Based Learning Materials

* Materials To Supplement Small Group Reading Instruction

* Purchase Manipulatives To Use With A New Phonics Program, Blast Foundations, From Really Great Reading 10 Kits For $728 / 6 Kits For $504

* “Pour Some Paint On Me” — Allow Students To Try The New Trend Of Contemporary Art By Pouring Liquefied Paints Onto A Canvas

* Fund Classroom Service Projects So Every Central Student Learns About Needs In Our Community, Our State & The World

* Funding For A Computer Program To Help Youngest & Struggling Students.

