The Coweta Education Foundation has opened its checkbook to fund grants for the multiple class projects, materials and needs in order for teachers to do a better job in the classroom now and in the future.
The checks were presented at Central Elementary recently.
Here are the winning grants:
* Books For Central Elementary’s Books & Bingo Literacy Night
* Purchase Class Sets of 3 Different Books. Each Book Is A Different Genre To Use In The Class
* Purchase Books That Will Be Used To Help Youngest Level Readers Find Books — That They Will Have Success In Reading
* Purchase Research-Based Language Program Called “Expanding Expression Tool”
* Small Group Reading & Math Activities
* Continued School Membership To Starfall.com For Reading, Language Arts & Math * Software To Be Used Throughout The School For K, 1st, 2nd, & 3rd
* Four Different Classroom Sets Novels
* Document Camera To Allow A Hands On Lesson To Be Taught As A Whole Group * Lesson Instead Of Small Individual Groups
* Variety of Reading & Math Materials For Work Stations & Small Group Instruction
* Document Camera to Use In Conjunction With Smart Board
* Desktop Document Camera To Use With Smart Board & Biography Readers
* Three Sets Of Building Blocks & A Set Of Ten Building Plates
* Learning Materials & Flexible Seating
* Trucks, Magnetic Builders, Window Blocks, Magnetic Design Shapes, Hammering Kit, Puzzle Set, Mailbox, Graphing Tray, Magnetic Storytelling, etc.
* 3 Performances of Tulsa Opera’s Opera On Tour “Goldie B. Locks & The Three Singing Bears”
* Two Sets Of Rainbow Team BucketStack Games
* Variety Of Materials To Create Work Stations For Students To Work In Groups To Create Monotypes
* Classroom Set Of TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculators & Individual Graphing Calculator
* Classroom Set Of Calculators
* Purchase Calculators & Electronic Scales
* Class Set Of Hands-On Kits That Will Help Students Understand Feedback Mechanisms
* Turn Library Into 21st Century Learning Commons — Purchase Furniture
* Funding For Trade Books To Help 1st & 2nd Grade Students’ Reading Development
* Funding For Half The Cost Of WeVideo Subscription Service For All English Classes For A One Year Period.
* Big Book Stand To Hold Big Books That Are Included With The Wonders Reading Curriculum
* Non-Pitched Percussion Instruments & Supplemental Materials
* Purchase 32 Ollas (Clay Pots Used For Self-Irrigation) In A School Garden
* Fund 50% Of The Purchase Of BrainPop JR For All Central 3rd Grade Students To Use
* Purchase Paints & Paint Brushes Needed To Paint Murals On Central’s Community * Garden’s Butterfly House
* 10 MP3 Players, 10 Pair Of Headphones & iTunes Gift Card For $25
* Purchase 3 Document Cameras That Work With The Smartboard
* Purchase A Variety Of Math Materials For Small Group Instruction
* Purchase Lexia, A Reading Program That Is Programmed To Give Individual
* Students Help In Specific Areas In Which They Struggle
* Class Set Of New, Updated Hardcover Dictionaries For Language Art Classes
* Purchase Class Set Of 30 “The Lightning Theif” By Percy Jackson & The Olympians
* Let’s Talk Science — Purchase Supplies For Fun & Exciting Science Activities
* Variety Of Guided Play-Based Learning Materials
* Materials To Supplement Small Group Reading Instruction
* Purchase Manipulatives To Use With A New Phonics Program, Blast Foundations, From Really Great Reading 10 Kits For $728 / 6 Kits For $504
* “Pour Some Paint On Me” — Allow Students To Try The New Trend Of Contemporary Art By Pouring Liquefied Paints Onto A Canvas
* Fund Classroom Service Projects So Every Central Student Learns About Needs In Our Community, Our State & The World
* Funding For A Computer Program To Help Youngest & Struggling Students.