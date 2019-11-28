Coweta TOY Building Winners

Coweta Board of Education President Teddy Wyatt, left, and School Superintendent Jeff Holmes, right, are pictured with Coweta's 2019-2020 Building Teacher of the Year winners. Honorees include, from left, Coy Graves, Deena Lormer, Wendy Yelton, Shannon Walker, Michele Usrey, Christy Parker, Chelsea Lary and Jami Holmes.  CLAY ALLEN/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Coweta Public Schools has announced the recipients of 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year honors at each of the district's eight campus sites.

The honorees who will compete for district TOY honors were recognized at halftime of the Coweta-Piedmont football game on Nov. 22.

Selected by their peers for building honors are Michele Usrey, Central Elementary; Christy Parker, Northwest Elementary; Deena Lormer, Southside Elementary and Wendy Yelton, Heritage Intermediate Grade Center.

Others include Shannon Walker, Mission Intermediate Grade Center; Chelsea Lary, Sloat Junior High; Coy Graves, Coweta Intermediate High School and Jami Holmes, Coweta High School.

Stay tuned for additional Teacher of the Year information.

