Coweta Public Schools has announced the recipients of 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year honors at each of the district's eight campus sites.
The honorees who will compete for district TOY honors were recognized at halftime of the Coweta-Piedmont football game on Nov. 22.
Selected by their peers for building honors are Michele Usrey, Central Elementary; Christy Parker, Northwest Elementary; Deena Lormer, Southside Elementary and Wendy Yelton, Heritage Intermediate Grade Center.
Others include Shannon Walker, Mission Intermediate Grade Center; Chelsea Lary, Sloat Junior High; Coy Graves, Coweta Intermediate High School and Jami Holmes, Coweta High School.
Stay tuned for additional Teacher of the Year information.