For youngsters, there is something irresistible about playing in water — especially during the warm days of September.
On Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m., children can do just that by participating in a free goldfish scramble hosted by the Youth Bowfishing Association organization.
Wading pools filled with goldfish will be located next to the YBA booth on the corner of Broadway and Sycamore Streets near Food Alley.
So join in on the fun immediately following the 45th Annual Fall Festival Parade on Saturday!