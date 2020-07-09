Coweta’s annual Fall Festival Celebration scheduled for September 17-19 has been cancelled for 2020 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the community in recent weeks.
The news was announced Thursday, July 9 via a news release from the Coweta Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The chamber hosts the celebration in the downtown Broadway District.
“Fellow residents of Coweta, we were forced with a difficult and unpopular decision to cancel this year’s Fall Festival. I want to assure you that the decision was made with the health and safety of everyone involved as the primary consideration,” said Board President Jake R. Dwyer. “Recent spikes in COVID-19 and the likely continuation of the state’s public health order that limits outdoor gatherings make it impossible to deliver the true Coweta Fall Festival experience that we all love.”
“The board spent a great deal of time creating contingency plans and attempting different approaches to make the festival happen,” Dwyer continued. “Unfortunately, there was no feasible way for the Coweta Chamber to put proper precautions in place while keeping our community’s health and safety a primary concern. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and look for innovative and creative ways to bring our community together.”
Each year, the Coweta Fall Festival attracts anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 people to the community over a three day period. It serves not only as the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year, but also impacts local businesses and many organizations who hold their own fundraisers within the festival, including the Coweta Band, Coweta Special Athletes, Coweta Bowfishing, American Legion Post 226, small businesses and Coweta residents.
Chamber officials say the organization is committed to working closely with these organizations to help facilitate an alternate way for them to raise funds in order to minimize the economic impact.
Coweta’s Fall Festival is not the first large scale community celebration to be cancelled in recent days and weeks due to coronavirus concerns. The State Fair of Oklahoma, Summerfest in Wagoner, Rooster Days in Broken Arrow and the Porter Peach Festival are just a few that will not be held in 2020.
In June, the Coweta Patriotic Festival was cancelled and just today the annual Great Raft Race held in Tulsa on Labor Day was also called off. The Youth World Bowfishing Championships in Wagoner were postponed from June as well, but has yet to be rescheduled.
Coweta Fall Festival is set to return September 16-18, 2021.