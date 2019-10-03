The month of September was a very busy one for members of the Coweta FFA chapter and Coweta 4-H club.
Participants in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies teams were on the road at various competitions. At Owasso, the sophomore team captured second place honors in their division and placed in the Top 10 out of 67 teams.
On September 24, both the freshmen and sophomore teams placed second at Bristow, advancing to the final rounds.
Some 42 Coweta students competed in the Bristow Cattle Grading Contest on September 18.
Ashtin Conner earned third high individual honors in the junior 4-H division with a score of 429. First place team honors in the division were Ashtin Conner, Jaxton Edwards, Logan McKinney and Dalton Weber.
In all, 22 students earned a place in the "400 Club" for their scores.
On September 20, 40 students attended the Coffeyville cattle grading competition.
Second place team honors in the junior division went to Mia Schauffler, Lily Weber, Averie Theodore and Brooke Kilgore. Schauffler was also named 4th high individual in the division.
In the senior division, Addie Hanson, Bayley Roberts, Sierra Shipman and Jaylynn Cross earned a third place finish.
On September 21 the cattle grading teens traveled to South Coffeyville. Schauffler, Theodore and Kilgore won first in the junior division while Schauffler earned 4th high individual honors.
Placing third in the senior division was the team of Christina Ford, Shaylyn Rhodes, Sierra Shipman and Rusty Treat. Addie Waller was named fourth high individual.
At the Keys cattle grading competition, Averie Theodore finished with second high individual honors while Jaxton Edwards placed fourth high.
Coweta's FFA team of Averie Theodore, Lily Weber, Mia Schauffler and Brooke Kilgore finished in second place.
At the Connors State College cattle grading event, Jaxton Edwards won first high individual honors and won a $175 scholarship from American Farmers and Ranchers. Sierra Shipman was the eighth high individual.
Earning a place in the "400 Club" were Averie Theodore (418) and Addie Hansen (402).
Coweta FFA Advisor Travis O'Dell explained the benefits of participating in Open and Closing Ceremonies and Cattle Grading.
"With Opening and Closing Ceremonies, it gives students a chance to get over their fear of public speaking. This will help them communicate for job interviews, college, scholarship interviews," O'Dell said.
"Cattle grading helps kids draw an opinion on evaluating and marketing cattle," he continued. "Some of these kids are from cattle raising families, but not all of them. I've got a pretty good set."
Coweta FFA and 4-H members competed in the Wagoner County Fair in early September.
Fair results have not been made available.