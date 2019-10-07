TULSA — The Coweta FFA Chapter took home 3rd place honors as a team in the State commercial cattle grading recently at the Tulsa State Fair out of 190 teams competing.
The team was made of Mia Schauffler, Brooke Kilgore and Lily Weber.
Ashtin Conner was the State Runner-up individual in 4-H contest out of 122 students and Jaxton Edwards was the 6th high individual. Mia Schauffler was the 7th high individual in FFA contest out of 726. Shaylyn Rhodes was the 10th high individual.
The group also had 10 students make the 400 club.