The Coweta Fire Department is launching a campaign to help residents in their fire service area receive new smoke detectors if they do not have them.
Coweta Fire Marshal Brian Woodward said the detectors were made possible through a Vision 2020 Grant received by Tulsa Fire. They are available for homes that do not have smoke detectors or have detectors that are inoperable.
Woodward said they will not replace hard wired detectors in homes.
“These are for occupied bedrooms that people live in,” he said. “We can put multiple units in a house, but they need to be in a bedroom where someone sleeps.”
He also noted the free smoke detectors are primarily for home owners.
“Landlords are required by law to provide smoke detectors for their rent houses. If you rent, check with your landlord to make sure they get smoke detectors installed,” Woodward reminded. “We will not provide detectors for landlords to put in their rental properties.”
The fire marshal said when Coweta Fire officials come to install a detector, they will also address a fire exit plan for residents.
According to the National Fire Protection Agency, working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire by 50 percent. Also, two-thirds of home fire deaths result in home fires with no smoke alarms.
The agency also says that half of reported home fires where smoke alarms were present did not work because batteries had been taken out or homeowners had disconnected them.
To make arrangements for a smoke detector, call Woodward at 918-637-9389 or send an email to bwoodward@cityofcoweta-ok.gov.