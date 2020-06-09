If the only problems with shooting a film in northeast Oklahoma during the hot summer months were the heat and the noisy cicadas … then you really didn’t have too many issues to deal with in production.
That’s basically how it went for former Coweta High School graduate and California resident Wendi Foy Green while making the Oklahoma movie “Birdie” in 2019. Everything went as well and sometimes better than expected.
The film will make its debut as part of the deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City that begins June 11.
Producer Austin James can be proud of the finished product. The trailers show a well photographed movie with good acting at beautiful Oklahoma venues.
“We absolutely loved filming “Birdie” in Oklahoma,” said Green, who served as executive producer on the film. “One of the biggest surprises was how friendly the people were. Not that we didn’t expect friendly people, but this was above and beyond.”
The Oklahoma spirit made the movie easier to make.
“Every day we were blown away by the generosity of Oklahomans,” Green added. “When we came to Oklahoma prior to the movie, we were driving on all these rural roads to scout locations. I lived in Coweta for about eight years when I was young, but I just didn’t remember how incredibly beautiful the sky was. We were driving down the roads just kind of shocked at the gorgeous landscape.”
Three-quarters of the story was filmed outdoors and used many natural backdrops.
“The 100 degree temps tried to kill us, but other-than-that, it was ideal,” Green said. “Birdie” is such an important film because it speaks to grace, forgiveness and second chances. In this movie, we really wanted to show the struggle to forgive, but also show that love is the best choice and that restored relationships are possible.”
Producer James agreed.
“Filming in Oklahoma was wonderful, especially filming in the greater Tulsa area and down to Eufaula. One of our bigger challenges was filming in August/September. The heat can be rough. However, we had great support in place to care for our crew.”
A challenge that many do not think about is the noise level. While Oklahoma does not have the same issues with noise pollution as Los Angeles, there was another glaring issue — the cicadas.
“Luckily, our entire sound team worked wonders to remove the noisy bugs and we are left with a beautiful sounding movie,” James explained.
The film will go into wide release at a future date. The COVID-19 virus has put a crimp on all movie going, but hopefully in the near future “Birdie” will be available for viewing before large audiences.