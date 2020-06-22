A traditional graduation ceremony for the Coweta Class of 2020 will be held Saturday, June 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Tiger Field. Gates will open at 8:45 a.m.
Coweta High School Principal Gary Ellis said commencement activities will adhere to suggested CDC social distancing recommendations.
Graduates are limited to five family members each in order to keep the stadium capacity at 50 percent.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks and families should leave room for social distancing from other families.
For those who cannot attend, the ceremony will be live streamed on the Coweta Tiger TV YouTube Channel. The link to the ceremony is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvyhwhi-vRfCcMJFaCTijrA .